Tottenham Confirm Severity of Injuries to Harry Kane & Dele Alli Suffered in Man City Win

By 90Min
April 11, 2019

Tottenham have offered an update on the status of Harry Kane and Dele Alli following their respective injuries against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, with Kane suffering 'significant' ligament damage in his left ankle.

Despite both England internationals being forced off the field with foot and hand injuries, Spurs will still take a one-goal advantage into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium, with Son Heung-min stepping up to the plate to score the winner 12 minutes from time. 

Initial assessments conducted by Spurs' medical staff on the injured duo are concerning for fans.

As expected, the one who's come off worst is Kane, with the club revealing the striker has suffered a 'significant' injury in the ligament of his left ankle.

In a statement on their official website, they explained: "Following assessment over the past two days, we can confirm that Harry Kane has sustained a significant lateral ligament injury to his left ankle following a challenge in our Champions League quarter-final, first leg win against Manchester City."

However, they would not yet put an estimated date on the 25-year-old's return, adding: "Investigations are ongoing and he will continue to be assessed by our medical staff over the coming week."

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Luckily, there was more encouraging news when it came to the midfielder. Though it was confirmed the former MK Dons man had sustained a fracture in his hand, he is still being considered for this weekend's Premier League clash with Huddersfield. 

In full, the club revealed: "We can also confirm that examinations have revealed that Dele Alli fractured his left hand during Tuesday's fixture. The England midfielder will now be assessed to determine his availability for this weekend's fixture against Huddersfield Town."

