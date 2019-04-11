Vinicius Jr Edging Closer to Fitness as He Aims for Real Madrid Return Against Bilbao or Getafe

Real Madrid look to have been handed a significant injury boost, as reports in Spain claim Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr. could be set for an ahead of schedule return against either Athletic Bilbao or Getafe.

After enduring a slow start to life in Madrid following his summer arrival from Brazilian side Flamengo, things finally looked to be clicking for the 18-year-old, having made himself a regular in the first team since the turn of the year, before rupturing his ankle ligaments in the Champions League defeat to Ajax early last month.

He hasn't been seen since, and although his return to the side was initially pencilled in for Los Blancos' April 28th trip to Rayo Vallecano, Marca report that it could come sooner than expected.

His recovery is said to be going well, and pending final medical checks, he could find himself back in the fray as early as next Sunday, when Real play host to Athletic Bilbao.

Failing that, the next target would be the following Thursday's visit to Getafe, as Real look to finish the season strongly under the returning Zinedine Zidane and overtake city rivals Atletico in second place, while clawing back some of the 13 points that sit between themselves and leaders Barcelona.

It remains to be seen, incidentally, what Vinicius' role in the side will be under Zidane. Zizou's return to the hotseat came shortly after the extent of his injury came to light, so he is yet to play under the Frenchman.

Though he could find himself having to earn his way back into the side under his third manager of the campaign, however, Zidane's recent tendency to rotate his front three suggests he should play some football between now and the end of the season.

Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz and Lucas Vasquez have all featured from the start in recent weeks, so it stands to reason that Vinicius will be restored once he is fit, at least temporarily.