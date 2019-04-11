Wolves to Break Club Transfer Record for Marseille Star Morgan Sanson This Summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to complete a club-record deal for Olympique de Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson at the end of the season.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side have only just set their record following the permanent arrival of Raúl Jiménez from Benfica for £32m, surpassing the £20m which they splashed on Jonny Castro from Atlético Madrid last year.

But Le10 Sport now claims that Wolves are eyeing up a €42m (£36m) deal for former France Under-21 international Sanson as Marseille are under pressure to sell at the end of the season.

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/GettyImages

The West Midlands club have made a verbal offer for the 24-year-old as they look to add reinforcements to help break into the Premier League's top six next season.

Marseille are looking to recoup €80m this summer as they look to meet Financial Fair Play regulations and they've already been looking to offload Florian Thauvin, with Bayern Munich and Inter both keeping tabs on his future.

Wolves are also looking to capitalise by signing former Arsenal and Tottenham target Sanson at the end of the season, but they could face a hurdle as the midfielder only signed a contract extension in December.





"Yes, of course I want to stay here long term. I extended a few months ago," Sanson told Telefoot (via The Sun) after signing his extension. "I feel good. I have extended because I am happy in this club, I want to progress with the club.

Morgan Sanson would be a nice signing for Wolves, good ball progressor and active defensively. As per with Wolves the fee is way over the top but they like to reward Agents dont they 🙄 — El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) April 9, 2019

"It is clear that we have had a season that is quite complicated, but we still have our goals in mind, not only for the end of the season but also for next season."

Sanson has made 32 appearances across all competitions for Rudi Garcia's side this season, scoring four goals and claiming three assists, helping Marseille to within touching distance of Champions League qualification.