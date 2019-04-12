Andreas Christensen Hands Chelsea Huge Boost With Confirmation He Is 'Definitely Staying'

April 12, 2019

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has revealed he is 'definitely staying' at the club beyond this season, claiming reports to the contrary were thanks to mistranslation. 

The Danish international has played 21 times for the Blues in all competitions, though with the majority of those coming in the Europa League, alongside some ambiguous comments he made while on international duty, there were some rumours of a potential exit.

However, speaking to the press ahead of his side's 1-0 quarter-final win over Slavia Prague, as quoted by the Sun, the Dane revealed: "It is always difficult when I speak in Danish and it gets mistranslated. I haven't had a conversation with the club but I want to stay here.

“I’ve said I’d like to stay, but they haven’t said I’m definitely staying. I’ve said what I want to happen and that was definitely staying. I’ve still got a long contract (2022). I’m still proud to be a Chelsea player. I’ve been here since I was 16. The club have done a lot for me."

Indeed, the Europa League has become Christensen's salvation in a difficult year, as he explained: “All the cup games and the Europa League have been very important in keeping me up to speed. I want to play every game, but I’ve taken my frustration out in this competition. It’s been helping me a lot.

"For me personally, the cup games and the Europa League this season have been very important, it has kept me up to speed. Obviously I want play every game but it has taken frustration a little bit out of it, getting playing time, and it has helped me a lot."

Of course, he would prefer to have notched more than the four Premier League starts he has under Maurizio Sarri, and candidly admitted: "If you are not playing you get jealous, sitting there and watching. We are hungry to play, all of us. Everything we work for every day, we wake up to get in the team, so that makes me more hungry.

"We try to push each other and obviously it is not fun to be the one playing less. In the Europa League and the cup games I have been trying to show myself, and in training."

