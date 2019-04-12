Atlético Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Diego Simeone's Best Available Rojiblancos Lineup

Atlético Madrid will battle a Celta Vigo side on Saturday who are fighting to avoid relegation, despite being unbeaten in their last three La Liga fixtures.

Los Rojiblancos will be without several key players including Diego Costa, who was sent off against Barcelona for verbally abusing the referee and has since received an eight-match ban.

They will also be without Thomas Partey and José Giménez, who are both suspended.

Lucas Hernández and Thomas Lemar are both out as well, but Stefan Savic and Alvaro Morata are hopeful of being fit despite picking up knocks recently.

Here's how Simeone's side could line up his side come kick off.

Goalkeepers and Defenders

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Jan Oblak (GK) - The 26-year-old Slovenian has the most clean sheets in La Liga this season with 17. Since joining Los Rojiblancos, Oblak's performances have led him to being recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.





Juanfran (RB) - Having been a regular starter for most of his Atlético career, the experienced Spaniard has had reduced involvement in the last two seasons. He started 15 league fixtures last season and has started just 13 in the current campaign.

Nehuen Pérez (CB) - In the absence of the suspended José Giménez and the injured Stefan Savic, the 18-year-old could make his first start for Atlético.





Diego Godín (CB) - Captain and the heart of this Atlético defence for many years, the 33-year-old Uruguayan has had another stellar season, helping contribute to a team that has conceded the fewest goals in La Liga.





Filipe Luís (LB) - The veteran Brazilian defender was rotated with Lucas Hernández for most of the season but following the Frenchman's injury in February, has been a regular starter.

Midfielders

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Koke (RM) - Versatile, industrious and with an eye for a pass, Koke is a regular in this Atlético side, starting 22 of 31 league games this season. The 27-year-old has appeared in over 30 La Liga games in each of the last six seasons.

Saúl Ñíguez (CM) - With a number of eye-catching performances under his belt in recent years, it's little surprise to see the 24-year-old midfielder heavily linked with a move away to bigger and better things Has scored at least five goals in all competitions in each of his last four seasons.





Rodri (CM) - Since joining Atlético in the summer from Villarreal, Rodri has been impressed with his ability to break up play and protect the defence. The defensive midfielder has started 26 league games in his debut season with the club.





Vitolo (LM) - It has been a frustrating season for the Spanish international as he has started a mere three league games. With the season coming to a close, manager Diego Simeone is expected to give fringe players a chance and the 29-year-old could start.

Forwards

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Antoine Griezmann (FW) - Atlético's talisman and top goalscorer this season, the Frenchman has been ever-present, starting all 31 La Liga games. Renowned for his pace, movement, vision and excellent finishing, he has had another productive campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists.





Álvaro Morata (FW) - Morata picked up a knock in training but is expected to be able to recover in time to start. Since joining on loan from Chelsea in January, Morata has scored four goals and provided one assist in nine La Liga appearances. With Diego Costa suspended, the 26-year-old is expected to be a regular starter until the end of the campaign.