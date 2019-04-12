Atlético Madrid vs Celta Vigo Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Atlético Madrid host Celta Vigo on Saturday evening as they look to consolidate second place in La Liga.

Los Rojiblancos are two points clear of city rivals Real Madrid and look to be assured of a place in next season's Champions League, with a 13 point gap to fifth-placed Sevilla. In their last game, Atlético's faint title hopes were all but extinguished as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona at Camp Nou - leaving them 11 points behind the league leaders.

Last time out struggling Celta Vigo beat Real Sociedad 3-1 at home to keep them two points clear of the relegation zone.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Saturday 13th April What Time is Kick Off? 17:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Metropolitano Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? ITV4/Eleven Sports 1 Referee? Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Team News



Atlético striker Diego Costa was sent off against Barcelona for verbally abusing referee Jesús Gil Manzano and has since received an eight-match ban for his actions that will mean that he won't play again this season.

Thomas Partey and José Giménez have picked up yellow card suspensions and will miss the match.





Defender Lucas Hernández, who has agreed a move to Bayern Munich for next season, has been out since February with a medial collateral ligament injury and will miss the rest of the season, while Stefan Savic is doubtful with a thigh problem.





Thomas Lemar, meanwhile, continues to miss out but Álvaro Morata is expected to play despite picking up a knock in training.picked a knock in training but is expected to recover in time to play.





Celta Vigo will be without top goalscorer Iago Aspas due to a suspension. David Juncà and Brais Méndez are out with hamstring injuries.

Predicted Lineups



Atlético Madrid Oblak; Luís, Godín, Pérez, Juanfran; Vitolo, Rodrigo, Ñíguez, Koke; Morata, Griezmann Celta Vigo Blanco; Olaza, Cabral, Araujo, Mallo; Boufal, Yokuslo, Lobotka, Sánchez; Gómez, Boudebouz





Head to Head Record

Atlético suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Celta in the corresponding fixture earlier this season, with Stefan Savic being sent off.

Celta have lost five of their last six La Liga fixtures against Atlético, though, which will undoubtedly boost Diego Simeone's confidence of picking up a positive result.

In 35 La Liga meetings between the two sides, Atlético have won 19 games, six games being drawn and Celta winning 10.

Recent Form

Atlético have won three of their last five league games and have won their last three home fixtures.

In this period they were also knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus at the round of 16 stage, losing the second leg 3-0 after winning the first leg 2-0 at home.

Celta are unbeaten in their last three league games but have only won three league fixtures since the turn of the year. They have failed to win an away game since beating Villarreal in December.





Here's how both teams have fared in their last five league games:





Atlético Madrid Celta Vigo Barcelona 2-0 Atlético Madrid (6/4) Celta Vigo 3-1 Real Sociedad (7/4) Atlético Madrid 2-0 Girona (2/4) Huesca 3-3 Celta Vigo (3/4) Alavés 0-4 Atlético Madrid (30/3) Celta Vigo 3-2 Villareal (30/3) Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atlético Madrid (16/3) Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo (16/3) Atlético Madrid 1-0 Leganés (9/3) Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Betis (10/3)

Prediction

Atlético are set to be without several key players and could be vulnerable with their depleted defence.

However Atletico's strong form at home combined with Celta's struggles away should mean that this a comfortable victory for the home side.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 3-1 Celta Vigo