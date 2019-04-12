Jurgen Klopp Calls for Lifetime Bans for Chelsea Fans Filmed Singing Racist Mohamed Salah Chant

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the Chelsea fans who were captured singing a racist chant towards Mohamed Salah should face a lifetime ban from attending games.

Ahead of the Blues' Europa League clash with Slavia Prague on Thursday, a group of six fans were seen chanting a racist song about Salah, three of whom were subsequently denied entry to the game.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting between the two sides, Klopp called on the authorities to issue strong punishments against those responsible.

He said: “It’s disgusting. Another example of something which should not happen. We should not see it as a Chelsea or Liverpool thing.

“If you do something like that you should not be able to enter a stadium again, from my point of view, for life.

“As a part of the football community I can say these people should not be involved. Go in each dressing room in the world and they are all sitting there; no one cares where their parents are from.

“Football has a strong voice, and we have to use that voice and show that we all think the same. Things like this should not be allowed to happen again.”

Chelsea caught wind of the incident impressively quickly, and were prepared to stop all six fans from entering the stadium in Prague. However, only three could be found, with the remaining trio assumed to have decided against going to the game.

The Blues are investigating the incident in the hopes of identifying the unknown fans as soon as possible, in order to hit them with severe punishments.

A club statement read: "Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them."