Man City Women Forwards Janine Beckie & Pauline Bremer Sign New Contracts With Club

By 90Min
April 12, 2019

Manchester City Women forwards Janine Beckie and Pauline Bremer have both signed new contracts with the club to extend their respective stays in the Women's Super League.

Beckie, who scored the winning penalty in the recent shootout against Arsenal to win the Continental Cup, joined City from American club Sky Blue last summer and cited her improvement as a player since arriving as a key factor in staying on.

"It's been a busy, fast first year and I'm so excited to be staying with the club," the 24-year-old told ManCity.com. "I couldn't imagine being anywhere else. My passing, touch and decision -making have gotten so much better - a lot of things have. Every area of my game has improved."

Although born in the United States and representing the country at junior level, Beckie has been a full Canada international since 2015 and is set to go to this summer's World Cup in France.

Beckie played against a number of her clubmates as Canada beat England in a World Cup warm up friendly at City's Academy Stadium on the Etihad Campus last week.


German international Bremer joined City from French giants Lyon a year earlier in 2017. Her career in England so far has largely been limited by a broken leg on her debut that kept her sidelined for 13 months, but City are keeping faith after she returned to action this season.

"It feels really good to have signed a new contract. I'm really excited to continue this journey with City," Bremer said. "It's a really ambitious Club and I like that - since day one, the club has promised to fight for every title and I want to be part of this team and this movement."

With so little football under her belt, Bremer may struggle to make it into the final Germany squad ahead of the World Cup, although she was called up for the friendlies against Sweden and Japan earlier this month.

