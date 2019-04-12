Manchester City Director Scouts Frankfurt Star Luka Jovic Ahead of Possible Summer Bid

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain flew to Benfica on Thursday to watch Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid Luka Jovic in action against his parent club in their Europa League quarter-final.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of Europe's most in-form marksmen this season, and his tally of 25 goals in 39 games is said to have attracted interest from many of Europe's elite sides, with Barcelona and Chelsea thought to be especially keen.

City now appear to have joined the race for his signature, as The Sun claim Begiristain went to watch the game specifically to learn more about Jovic.

He will likely have been impressed with what he saw, as Jovic showed his composure to score his side's opening goal shortly before half time.

Frankfurt went on to lose the game 4-2, but Jovic certainly impressed, just as he has done throughout the second year of his two-year loan deal with the Bundesliga side.

It is widely expected that Frankfurt will activate their option to sign him permanently this summer, before quickly selling him on for a sizeable profit. Alongside Barcelona and Chelsea, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are said to be interested, and you can now add City to that list of potential suitors.

The Citizens are happy with their strike force of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, and are not specifically on the lookout for a new forward. However, they want to know the calibre of players who could be available, and they could opt to pursue a deal for Jovic if they find themselves looking for attacking reinforcements.

City remain loyal to Aguero, but they are aware that the 30-year-old doesn't boast the most reliable track record when it comes to injury.





The Argentine has missed several matches in recent years as a result of various minor injuries, including a groin injury which sidelined him for six games this season, and City are keen to identify potential replacements for him just in case they need to find a new option.