Mauricio Pochettino Admits Harry Kane Is Unlikely to Play Again This Season

Harry Kane suffered a 'significant' ankle ligament injury against Manchester City in the Champions League.

By 90Min
April 12, 2019

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted it is 'difficult' for him to see Harry Kane playing again for Spurs this season, following the ankle injury he suffered during the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

On Thursday, the club confirmed the striker had undergone several medical tests, with the assessments revealing the Englishman had suffered 'significant' ligament damage in his left ankle, though they refused to offer a potential return date.

And now, as quoted by BBC Sport, Pochettino has admitted he finds it unlikely that Spurs fans will see their captain in action again this season.

Speaking ahead of his side's home clash with Huddersfield on Saturday, the Argentine proclaimed: "It is a little bit sad but he is looking forward to recovering as soon as possible. There is five weeks [of the season left], it is going to be difficult."

The tactician then revealed the club's plans for Kane's recuperation, as well as his mindset following the setback. "Next week we are going to see with the specialist," he confirmed. "We are going to do everything to recover him as soon as possible but there is only five weeks of the season to recover.

"He was so upset after the game - it was a difficult moment for him. He is in a good place because he is a positive guy."

The Lilywhites also lost Dele Alli in that European encounter to a hand fracture, though it is understood that the midfielder's ailment is far less serious, with the club revealing in their Thursday statement that he could still be in contention for Saturday's game with the Terriers.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message