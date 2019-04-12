Neil Warnock Charged by FA for Comments Made Following Cardiff City's Loss to Chelsea

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has been charged with 'improper conduct' and bringing the game 'into disrepute' for comments given in several post-match interviews following his side's 2-1 loss to Chelsea at the end of last month.

On that day, the Bluebirds were 1-0 up when they were pegged back by an offside goal from Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the 84th minute, before Ruben Loftus-Cheek grabbed all three points for Maurizio Sarri's side in the 91st minute.

Neil Warnock has been charged with three breaches of FA Rule E3. Full statement: https://t.co/QpUWe2OfoQ. pic.twitter.com/9utYEXOKdd — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) April 12, 2019

After the game, Warnock was furious with the officials, claiming they were the 'worst in the world' and alleging they were not aware of what was at stake in the 'best league in the world'.

The FA announced the charges via their official spokesperson in a statement which read: "Neil Warnock has been charged with three breaches of FA Rule E3.

"It is alleged that comments he made in a post-match interview with the BBC, and a post-match interview with Sky Sports, following the Premier League game against Chelsea on 31 March 2019, were improper in that they questioned the integrity of the Match Official and/or implied bias. It is further alleged that comments he made in a TalkSport Radio interview on 01 April 2019 constitute improper conduct and/or bring the game into disrepute.

"The Cardiff City manager has until 18:00 on 16 April 2019 to provide a response."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Warnock's side are currently sat in 18th place, five points from safety with six games left to play. Despite the situation, the 70-year-old recently confirmed that he would like to remain at the club next season, regardless of their potential relegation.



Speaking to BBC Sport, he explained: "I just feel as long as [Cardiff owner] Vincent [Tan] wants me to stay, no matter what division we're in, I think I owe it to the fans to stay."

