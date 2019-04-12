Real Madrid Star Sergio Ramos Set for Spell on Sidelines After Suffering Calf Injury

Real Madrid have confirmed that centre-back Sergio Ramos has suffered a calf injury and faces a period on the sidelines.

The 33-year-old was rested for Saturday's 2-1 win over Eibar, but now appears to have been forced out of action for the coming weeks.

Real confirmed Ramos' injury in a post on their official website, writing: "After the tests conducted today on our player Sergio Ramos by the Medical Services of Real Madrid, he has been diagnosed with a grade I injury in the left soleus."

There is no confirmation of how long Ramos will be unavailable, but AS claim that the Spaniard could miss around 15 days as he recovers from this muscular injury.

As a result, Ramos is expected to miss Monday's trip to Leganes, and could also miss matches with Athletic Bilbao, Getafe and Rayo Vallecano.

The news will come as a huge blow to Los Blancos, who are currently locked in a battle with cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid for second place in La Liga standings. Real currently sit two points behind in third, but just one swing of results could see them overtake Diego Simeone's side.





Real have struggled greatly with injuries in recent weeks. Alongside Ramos, the club have missed Dani Carvajal, Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior, and it is expected that the group are at least a few games away from recovery.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

In Ramos' absence, Raphael Varane started alongside Nacho Fernandez against Eibar, with 22-year-old Jesus Vallejo taking a place on the bench. Manager Zinedine Zidane will likely use a similar lineup until he can welcome his captain back to the lineup.