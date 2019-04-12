Spurs Confirm Five Absences for Huddersfield Clash After Feisty Champions League Tie

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that they will be without five first team players for the visit of Huddersfield Town this Saturday lunchtime, with Dele Alli also a major doubt.

Harry Kane (ankle), Eric Dier (hip), Serge Aurier (hamstring), Erik Lamela (hamstring) and Vincent Jansson (ankle) are all definitely missing for the game at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that Kane is due to miss the rest of the season with the injury he picked up in Tuesday night's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League, although the England striker is still being assessed by club doctors.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Also being monitored by Spurs physios is Kane's international teammate Alli, who broke his hand against City.

With the second leg against Pep Guardiola's side coming up straight away next Wednesday there is a good chance that, even if he is passed fit, Pochettino may choose to rest Alli to make sure he is fully fit for the game at the Etihad Stadium.

The amount of injuries in the squad means that the Argentine will not be able to rotate too many of his starters from midweek though, leaving limited choices in a tight squad.

Aurier, Dier and Lamela would have been at the forefront of Pochettino's mind when thinking of resting some of his players ahead of the second leg, but with those three unavailable the likes of Kieran Trippier, Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min may have to start again.

The Tottenham boss could not have picked a better game for his side to play between the two quarter final matches though, with bottom side Huddersfield winning just once on the road this season.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

This may mean the 47-year-old is able to play a couple of the club's academy prospects such as Kyle Walker-Peters or Oliver Skipp, enabling his first team regulars to have a break but still having a side strong enough to pick up the three points, which are vital in the race for the top four.

Spurs currently occupy the final Champions League spot, just one point ahead of Arsenal in fifth.