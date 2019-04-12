Toni Kroos Takes to Social Media to Reject 'Absolutely False' Real Madrid Exit Rumours

Toni Kroos has taken to Twitter to discredit a report linking him with a move away from Real Madrid this summer, saying the information given surrounding his situation is 'absolutely false.'

Kroos has been one of several senior players touted for an exit at the Bernabeu in the months to come, with the returning Zinedine Zidane seemingly planning something of a squad overhaul.

The likes of Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Luka Modric have all been linked with moves elsewhere, and the latest report in relation to Kroos comes from AS, who say it is the German's intention to move on.

The report claims that Kroos wants to leave, with the likes of Manchester United touted as potential destinations, and that Real would be open to his departure, but only for the right price.





However, Kroos, it seems, was having none of it as he quoted a tweet of the report, condemning it as "absolutely false information" with several red exclamation marks to show just how serious he is.

While Kroos can't speak for Real's plans for him, he can certainly comment on his own intentions, and it seems he is keen to make it clear that he is not about to disrespect the club in any way.

His form has dipped this season, but if no move away is forthcoming, it doesn't seem likely he will find himself in the cold under Zidane, given that he is still one of the world's leading central midfielders.

While it is only fair to take the 29-year-old at face value for now, however, it's not likely to signal an end to the speculation, and it's still very possible that his situation could change between now and the opening of the transfer window.