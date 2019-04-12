Unai Emery Just Wants to 'Enjoy' Aaron Ramsey as Departing Star Dominates Against Napoli

Unai Emery hailed the soon-to-be ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey as the Welsh midfielder ran the show in Arsenal's impressive 2-0 win over Napoli in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday night.

Arsenal blew the Partenopei away in the first half at the Emirates, and two goals scored within the first half an hour were enough to see off the Italian side.

However, despite taking a strong lead to Italy, Emery's players wasted a number of good chances in the second half, and they will hope that this does not come back to haunt them in the second leg.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Ramsey in particular shone for the Gunners, putting in a performance full of attacking intent and determination.

This was not lost on Emery in his post match interview, where he hailed the midfielder who has signed a deal to join Juventus this summer.

As quoted by the Express, Emery said: "I want to enjoy this moment with him. I want to do something important with him. His focus is very big, he’s thinking of Arsenal only.”

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

The Spaniard was clearly impressed with the players performance and his professionalism despite is impending move to Italy this summer.





He said: "His performances in this moment for us show that he wants to do something important with us.





"Because I think he feels a lot for Arsenal as a club. When he’s here with our supporters, he gives us all he can, not individually, but in the collective."

Emery also highlighted that the the Gunners' next leg against Napoli won't be easy, despite the win at the Emirates.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

He added: "We know the first leg today was very important for us to take a good result and a good feeling, also with our supporters and with this competition.

"I think it’s a good result but we know it’s going to be very difficult because our performances at home have usually been very strong.

“They’re going to use their possibilities and attacking options against us for a comeback. Our objective now is to continue being competitive like we are here, away with our game play for the next matches.”