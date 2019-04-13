Atletico Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Atleti Strengthen Hold on Second Spot

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata fired Atletico Madrid back to winning ways as they secured a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The game began an even affair with both sides creating chances but it was Atletico Madrid who took the lead in stunning fashion, with Griezmann smashing his free kick from 20-yards-out right into the top corner.



Atletico then took command of the game and substitute Morata made sure of the points with a quarter of an hour remaining after he rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home from close range to wrap up the 2-0 win.





Here's a breakdown of the evening's events:

ATLETICO MADRID

Key Talking Point

After their disappointing defeat to Barcelona in their previous game which all but handed their opponents La Liga title, Atletico were able to get back to winning ways; although it was no easy feat.

Celta posed them plenty of problems and the Atletico back line had to be switched on from the first whistle right to the last in order to keep them out.



In the end Morata calmed the nerves towards the end of the game, and the win means Atleti have now temporarily extended their lead over city rivals Real Madrid to five points, strengthening their grip on the runners up spot in La Liga.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Oblak (9); Juanfran (8), Moya (6), Montero (7), Luis (7); Vitolo (6), Niguez (7), Rodri (6), Koke (7); Griezmann (9), Correa (7).

Substitutes: Morata (7), Arias (6), Mollejo (N/A).

STAR MAN - It will be Griezmann who will steal the headlines after bagging himself a goal and an assist, but on the night Atleti will have Jan Oblak to thank for all three points.



Oblak makes another massive save and proceeds to casually drink his water. — Rez (@Asensiazo) April 13, 2019

Oblak is is the best goal keeper in the world — Instamallx (@OneAboveAll__) April 13, 2019

He made a number of stunning saves early in the first half to keep the score line at 0-0, and was solid throughout the remainder of the game to help his side keep their lead. Oblak has been one of Diego Simeone's best players in recent seasons, and he showed today once more why that is the case with a fine performance between the sticks.

CELTA VIGO

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Blanco (5); Mallo (6), Cabral (5), Araujo (6), Olaza (7); Lobotka (6), Yokuslu (7); Mor (6), Boudebouz (6), Boufal (7); Gomez (6).

Substitutes: Sisto (6), Beltran (6), Jensen (6).

Looking Ahead





Simeone will be delighted that his side returned to winning ways, and will be hoping for much more of the same from his men when they travel to face SD Eibar on Saturday afternoon. As for Celta, their survival hopes took a blow against Atletico, and they'll be hoping to pick up a much-needed three points when they host Girona on Saturday afternoon.