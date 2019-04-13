Brighton 0-5 Bournemouth: Report, Ratings & Reaction as 10-Man Seagulls Collapse Against Cherries

Brighton & Hove Albion failed to take a big step clear of the relegation zone as five goals from five different goalscorers secured all three points for Bournemouth down on the south coast.

Brighton were the team in control throughout the opening 30 minutes, but a rare breakaway for Bournemouth saw them take the lead through midfielder Dan Gosling, who converted a simple team move that left the hosts with egg on their face.

While their might have been questions marks about Brighton for the first goal they conceded, there was nothing that they could do to keep Ryan Fraser's long-range effort out of the top corner.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

The 25-year-old slipped when he took the shot, but Fraser's looping effort from outside the penalty area left goalkeeper Mat Ryan helpless in the Seagulls goal.

Things then went from bad to worse as Brighton were rightly sent down to 10 men, following Anthony Knockaert's horror challenge on Adam Smith.

Bournemouth made the extra man count as David Brooks got in on the act with a calm finish through Ryan's outstretched legs, combining brilliantly with Josh King and Fraser to create the chance inside the box.

Callum Wilson and Junior Stanislas completed the rout for Bournemouth with classy finishes inside the penalty area, and the Cherries were in cruise control for the remainder of the match as they picked up a stunning win on the road.

Brighton & Hove Albion





Key Talking Point

It wasn't all bad for Brighton on Saturday (in the first half at least) but they struggled to really force Artur Boruc into action throughout the match.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

They were in control of large parts of the first half but couldn't make their possession count, failing to come up with any ideas in the final third before hitting the self destruct button after the break to be well and truly embarrassed on their own turf.

There aren't many positives to take for the Seagulls heading into their next game, and fans know that getting points on the board has to take priority at the stage of the season to avoid spending the summer preparing for life in the Championship.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ryan (4), Montoya (6), Duffy (5), Dunk (5), Bernardo (6); Bissouma (7), Stephens (6), Pröpper (5); Knockaert (3), Andone (5), Locadia (4).

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Subs: Murray (6), Izquierdo (6).

STAR MAN - Yves Bissouma





Brighton's largely dominant first-half performance all came from them asserting themselves in midfield, and it was summer signing Yves Bissouma who was the club's general on the pitch.

Decent game so far, Yves Bissouma impressing for Brighton — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) April 13, 2019

Apart from Bissouma and Bernardo everyone has been dreadful — Jake Logan (@JakeLogan25) April 13, 2019

Bissouma has been impressive, winning possession and creating his own spaces to drive the ball. Also moving out to the flanks and beating his man with regularity. Some of #BHAFC's signings like Bissouma, Bernardo and Montoya putting in some performances. #BHABOU — Chaka Simbeye (@chaka_simbeye) April 13, 2019

The Mali international covered every blade of grass and even appeared to work through a slight injury, but it was his ability to drive the team forward which gave Chris Hughton's side a foothold in the match.

He got the better of Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma all too often and was able to push Brighton into promising positions, where his teammates struggle for large parts to deliver the killer pass.

AFC Bournemouth





Key Talking Point

Eddie Howe arrived at the Amex Stadium with a clear game plan and it worked to perfection, giving Brighton most of the ball so that they could catch their hosts quickly on the counter-attack.

An early chance for Josh King somehow went begging, but the Cherries soon found their rhythm and were able to carve through Brighton at every opportunity.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Bournemouth's pace and movement proved to be too much for the hosts to deal with throughout the match, and all five of their goals came thanks to Howe's strategy of finding space in between the lines.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Boruc (6), Cook (8), Mepham (7), Aké (6); Fraser (10*), Gosling (7), Lerma (6), Smith (6); Brooks (8), King (7), Wilson (8).

Subs: Solanke (6), Stanislas (7), Simpson (N/A).

STAR MAN - Ryan Fraser

Scotland international Ryan Fraser might be at the centre of media attention linking him with moves away from Bournemouth, but only as a result of his stunning performances for the club this season.

Ryan Fraser very decent little player — R9 (@Devonte_reece) April 13, 2019

10 - Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson have combined for 10 Premier League goals this season, the most by a duo in a single campaign since Nicolas Anelka and Dennis Bergkamp in 1998-99 (also 10). Partnership. #BHABOU pic.twitter.com/GEWD9OwldD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2019

No player has provided more assists in the Premier League this season than Ryan Fraser (12).



What a season he's having. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/v6PhQyxVjV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 13, 2019

Ryan Fraser.



Wow. What a finish! — Leggett (@ThisIsLeggett) April 13, 2019

Ryan fraser is a baller — jazza (@jared_best) April 13, 2019

The 25-year-old once again had a stellar showing on the south coast to help his side open up a 13-point gap above the relegation zone, having a helping hand in almost every single one of their attacks and picking up two assists.

Fraser's goal in the second half was the jewel in his performance, firing a 20-yard strike over Brighton's goalkeeper to score a memorable goal.

Looking Ahead

Brighton will be looking to get a win under their belt in a relegation six-pointer against Cardiff next week, while Bournemouth can all but confirm their survival when they host Fulham.