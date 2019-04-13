Callum Wilson Provides Update on His Bournemouth Future Amid Top 6 Interest

Callum Wilson has revealed he would snub a move away from Bournemouth this summer following speculation surrounding his future.

The 27-year-old has been regularly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the last year, during which time he has earned his first two England caps and scored his first international goal.

Wilson's form - he has scored 13 goals this season - has led to speculation over a move to a top six club in the summer.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The striker, speaking at the Football for Peace initiative dinner this week, revealed he is happy where he is however.





As reported by the Daily Star, Wilson said: "I signed a longterm contract, I’m happy down there - I’m playing football.





"As a professional who's had the injuries that I’ve had, I just want to play. I’m happiest when I’m on the pitch. I never want to go and be somewhere that I’m not going to play."

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Wilson has suffered two career-threatening injuries in the last four years, first damaging the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in 2015 before rupturing the ACL in his left knee two years later.

Those injuries kept the Coventry-born forward out of action for a combined 16 months and Wilson wants to make up for lost time by getting as much action as he can after suffering doubts about whether he would be able to carry on playing at all.

In the same speech, the England international revealed: "I’m a confident guy but sometimes when you do have setbacks you can have doubts and sort of internal conflict but the only way to get over those things is to have that belief and the desire to be the best person you can be.

“You’ve got to pick yourself up, fight, work hard and then you see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

There is no doubt Wilson will get plenty of time on the pitch for Bournemouth as he continue to lead their line with authority, scoring in the Cherries' 5-0 thumping of Brighton on Saturday.