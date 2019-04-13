Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's Best Available Lineup

Manchester City will be looking to exact revenge on Crystal Palace on Sunday to move back to the top of the Premier League this weekend.

Palace beat City 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season and Pep Guardiola's men will have to avoid a repeat of that result in order to keep their title bid on track.

On Tuesday night City suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Champions League but should still be the favourites to overturn Hodgson's side.

Here's how Guardiola's men could lineup against Crystal Palace:

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Ederson (GK) - Has started every Premier League game this season, and despite taking a knock against Spurs on Tuesday, he should be fit to once again take his place in goal.





Kyle Walker (RB) - Perhaps hasn't quite reached the same heights this season as he did last, but remains a top level right back. Will look to push on against Crystal Palace's somewhat negative left side setup.





John Stones (CB) - Wasn't trusted in north London on Tuesday, but should return for a match that City will likely enjoy over 60 per cent possession in. Needs a good performance to get himself a starting spot for the return leg against Spurs.





Aymeric Laporte (CB) - Has become City's most important defender this season and is now one of the first names of the teamsheet. You can see why too, but he will be hoping to see more regularity either side of him going forward.





Fabian Delph (LB) - With injury troubles still affecting Benjamin Mendy and Aleks Zinchenko, Delph will likely retain his spot. He is not a natural left back and City look better with Zinchenko, but he should be able to do a job against Palace.

Midfielders

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

David Silva (CM) - Didn't quite happen for the brilliant Spaniard against Spurs, but with Bernardo Silva still struggling he should start against Palace. Will hope to help put the game to bed early so City can turn focus to their return leg.

Ilkay Gundogan (CM) - With Fernandinho now aged 33 he will probably be rested on Sunday with Gundogan taking his place at the base of midfield. The German has more than enough talent to control this game from deep and release the devastating attackers ahead of him.

Kevin De Bruyne (CM) - Has a real point to prove after being left out against Spurs on Tuesday, although City's lack of potency in his absence may have done his claims for a re-call some good.

Forwards

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Raheem Sterling (RW) - Starts once again having probably been City's best player this season. Will have an eye on Wednesday but also knows how stubborn Palace can be defensively.

Sergio Aguero (ST) - Needs a goal to wipe out the memory of his feeble penalty miss against Spurs. Knowing, Aguero, he will probably go and grab a hat trick on Sunday.

Leroy Sane (LW) - The ridiculously talented German hasn't had it all his own way this season and needs to take his chance. Riyad Mahrez was poor against Spurs and this is his chance to prove Guardiola got his selection wrong.