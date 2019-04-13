Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Roy Hodgson's Best Available Lineup

Crystal Palace will look to complete a Premier League double over Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Sunday after their 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium in December.

The Eagles have had an up and down season under Roy Hodgson but have all but secured their survival for another season.

Palace have suffered most at Selhurst Park this season, where they have managed just four wins all season and more points than just relegated Fulham and Huddersfield.

Here's how Roy Hodgson's men could lineup against Man City:

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Vicente Guaita (GK) - The Spaniard is one of three goalkeepers to feature for Palace this season but looks now to have nailed down the spot. Coming off the back of two clean sheets in his last three Premier League appearances, he will need a big performance to keep out the champions' ruthless attack.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - A brilliant talent who has really risen to prominence this season. He has completed the second most tackles in the Premier League this season and is still just 21 years old.

Martin Kelly (CB) - The man who inexplicably went to Euro 2012 has found a home in South London over the last few years. He has struggled for game time this season but will keep his place with both Tomkins and Sakho injured.

Scott Dann (CB) - A veteran Premier League campaigner has seen his number of minutes drop dramatically this season. Like Kelly, he has benefitted since Sakho was ruled out through injury in February.

Patrick van Aanholt (LB) - The former Chelsea and Sunderland man is fresh off relegating his third side in three years after downing Huddersfield at the end of March. He remains a potent attacking threat from left back.

Midfielders

Andros Townsend (RM) - Scored an absolute stunner in the game at the Etihad that he would love to repeat on Sunday. Has plenty of talent but should be producing more than four goals and three assists.

Luka Milivojevic (CM) - The penalty king scored his 11th goal of the season in Palace's win at Newcastle last week and will hope to add to that tally against City. Central to the Eagles' midfield, he was recently left out of the Serbia squad for criticising the coach.

James McArthur (CM) - Has featured in every match this season and has chipped in with a respectable five assists. A steady Premier League performer who has formed a solid partnership with Milivojevic.

Jeffrey Schlupp (LM) - Has forced his way into Hodgson's plans during the second half of the season. Offers important defensive cover having played at left back in the past and scored in the reverse fixture in December.

Forwards

Wilfried Zaha (ST) - One of the best dribblers in the Premier League and a man on whom Palace often rely. Has been in especially scintillating form since the turn of the year and is the man City will be most scared of.

Michy Batshuayi (ST) - Has had an impact since his arrival in January if through nothing more than being a striker that isn't Jordan Ayew. Definitely has talent and he will hope he can show that off before a summer when his future will once again be up in the air.