Harry Winks an Injury Doubt for Crucial Champions League Meeting With Manchester City

Tottenham could be set to suffer yet another injury blow as Harry Winks was left out of Tottenham's 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

It was a comfortable win for Spurs in the end, although there were a number of notable absentees from the game, with Harry Kane and Dele Alli both picking up injuries during Tottenham's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the quarter final of the Champions League.



Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Kane looks set to miss a number of games whilst the club are continuously monitoring Alli's situation with the hope of him returning in time for Wednesday night's clash, but there now appears to be a fresh injury concern for Mauricio Pochettino.

There was no sign of Harry Winks in the matchday squad for the Premier League clash against Huddersfield and according to the Daily Mirror, it was because Winks picked up a groin problem which forced him to sit out the game.



Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Now, Spurs are understandably worried that it could well rule him out of Wednesday night's second leg against Manchester City.





It would be a big blow to Spurs who - despite holding a slender advantage in the tie - are facing a Man City side who have been formidable at home all season long.



Julian Finney/GettyImages

They'll be hoping Winks' knock isn't too serious and that he can play a part in what is set to be Tottenham's biggest game of the season so far, with a place in the Champions League semi final up for grabs for both teams.





The Champions League presents Tottenham with their final opportunity to win a piece of silverware this season, which could well prove to be vital in keeping hold of their star players in the summer.

