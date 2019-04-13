Inter 'Open Talks' With Tottenham Over Ambitious Move for Christian Eriksen

Serie A giants Inter are keen to thrash out a deal with Tottenham over Christian Eriksen, and reports suggest preliminary talks are underway.

The Danish playmaker is enjoying another successful season in north London, with his performances for Mauricio Pochettino's side reportedly peaking the interest of not only Inter, but Real Madrid as well.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

The Nerazzurri look to be upping their efforts to snare Eriksen, though, with Italian publication

Calciomercato claiming director of football Piero Ausilio has initiated talks to sign the 27-year-old.





Eriksen's current contract runs out next summer and talks over a new deal have reportedly reached an impasse, with both sides refusing to back down in what has been a period of long and drawn out negotiations.

Spurs will reportedly do whatever it takes to keep Eriksen, though, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy almost certain to refuse sanctioning any sale that undervalues his star asset. Indeed, the club remain optimistic that a deal can be thrashed out over new terms, and Spurs' move into their new stadium may prove to be a valuable asset in a fresh round of negotiations.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Should they fail to agree on new terms, a fee of around €100m has been mooted for Eriksen - which is perhaps further indication that Tottenham have no interest in discussing a deal.





Inter are unlikely to be able to afford such a move, and may opt to attempt luring Ivan Rakitic to San Siro instead, once Frenkie de Jong has arrived in Barcelona. Real Madrid, meanwhile, may be in a position to do so, should reports that they have abandoned a pursuit of Paul Pogba in favour of Eriksen prove to be accurate.





Luciano Spalletti's Inter are also reported to be closing on a move for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, with Premier League duo Granit Xhaka and Ilkay Gundogan also thought to be on the club's shortlist.