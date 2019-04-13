Jarrod Bowen Provides Update on His Hull City Future Amid Tottenham Interest

By 90Min
April 13, 2019

Jarrod Bowen has been Hull City's talisman this campaign, and has opened up on reports suggesting a move to Tottenham could be on the cards.

The 22-year-old forward has 21 goals for Hull this season and was named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year during the EFL awards last Sunday.

With Hull pushing to grab a play-off spot, speculation over his future is far from Bowen's mind however. Whilst speaking to Football League World, the forward addressed the rumours: 


“You always see it wherever you are but I think that shows how well I’ve done which is always nice.

“I’ve got agents, though, so they deal with anything and I try not to worry about it too much."

Reports from Sky Sports back in January suggested that Tottenham were keeping tabs on Bowen, and as the season approaches its final month, murmurs regarding the interest from Spurs have surfaced again.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

Whilst the admiration of a big Premier League club is flattering, Bowen is focused on reaching the top flight with Hull for now. He went on to add:

“There’s always going to be stuff if you’re playing well and doing well but I’m at Hull and, for me, I’m trying to get into the Premier League with them.

“We’ve got five cup finals left and if we can get the results who knows where we’ll end up.”

      Modal message