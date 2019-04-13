Man Utd Drop Interest in Aaron Wan-Bissaka in Favour of Summer Move for PSG's Thomas Meunier

By 90Min
April 13, 2019

Manchester United are set to switch their attention from Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier following the promising season enjoyed by Diogo Dalot. 

Wan-Bissaka, 21, has been heavily courted by United in recent months following an outstanding campaign for Palace. He's made 30 Premier League appearances so far and has recorded the third most tackles in the league (115) and is fifth in the division for interceptions (65). 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Despite interest from the Red Devils, The Sun have reported that their attentions could in fact turn to the more experienced Meunier, partly due to the emergence of Dalot in his first season at Old Trafford, following a summer move from FC Porto. 

They claim that United would prefer to have a more established full-back to challenge Dalot next season in what will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full season in charge, rather than have two young players battling for the position. 

Dalot, 20, has shown promise in his first season at Old Trafford, with the Portugal Under-21 international providing two assists in 12 Premier League games.

As well, he's also showcased his versatility at times under both Jose Mourinho and now Solskjaer, playing as either a right or left winger in both the league and Champions League.

Should Meunier, who has recently been linked with a move to United, join Dalot at United in the summer, they will be getting a 27-year-old Belgium international who helped his nation finish third at the 2018 World Cup.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Meunier has three goals and three assists for  in 19 Ligue 1 appearances this campaign, and has won one league title since his move to the Parisian club in 2016. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message