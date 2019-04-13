Premier League Team News: Manchester United vs West Ham - Confirmed Lineups

After winning 11 out of 12 top-flight matches against West Ham between May 2008 and September 2014, Manchester United have only emerged victorious in two of their last eight such meetings (P8 W2 D4 L2).

Following their 3-1 victory at the London Stadium in September, West Ham are looking to complete the league double over Manchester United for the first time since 2006-07, under manager Alan Curbishley.

Only against Fulham (11), Leeds and Arsenal (both 12) are Manchester United on a longer unbeaten run at Old Trafford in the Premier League than against West Ham (10 – W8 D2).

Manchester United have lost two of their last three Premier League games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 22 in the competition (W14 D6 L2).

Manchester United are winless in their last four Premier League games immediately following a European fixture, losing at Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal and drawing at Southampton.

West Ham United have lost six of their last seven Premier League away games (D1), failing to score in each defeat. The Hammers were unbeaten in five away games prior to this run (W3 D2).

After winning away against Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City at the start of the 2015-16 season, West Ham are winless 19 away league games against ‘big six’ opposition (D6 L13), losing all four this season by an aggregate score of 1-10.

Chicha leads the line for us at Old Trafford today ⚒ pic.twitter.com/6DYVWUkopY — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 13, 2019

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has scored in his last five home games against West Ham in the Premier League (six goals); only four other players in the competition have netted in more successive home matches against a single opponent (Alan Shearer v Everton (6), Thierry Henry v Aston Villa (6), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink v West Ham (6) and Sergio Aguero v Liverpool (7)).

Of managers to have faced Man Utd at least five times in the Premier League, only Pep Guardiola (60%) has a higher winning ratio against the Red Devils than current West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini (4/7 – 57.1%).

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has 11 goals and nine assists in the Premier League this season. One more assist will see him become the first Frenchman to record double figures for both in a single Premier League campaign since Thierry Henry in 2004-05.

