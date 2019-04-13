Premier League Team News: Tottenham vs Huddersfield - Confirmed Lineups

By 90Min
April 13, 2019

Tottenham are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions versus Huddersfield (W5 D3), since a three-match losing streak between April 1955 and April 1956.

Huddersfield have lost all three of their Premier League meetings with Spurs by an aggregate score of 0-8, with the Terriers landing just nine shots on target.

Only versus Cardiff have Tottenham won their first four Premier League games against a team without conceding a goal.

Tottenham have won just one of their last six Premier League games (D1 L4), though it was their last such match, beating Crystal Palace 2-0.

Huddersfield have lost nine of their last 10 away Premier League games (D1), with their only point in that time coming against fellow relegation strugglers Cardiff.

Tottenham have played (57) and subsequently lost (13) more Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom of the table than any other side in the competition. Their last such defeat came in May 2018 at West Bromwich Albion.

Since beating Man Utd 2-1 in October 2017, Huddersfield have lost 17 of their 19 Premier League games against ‘big six’ opponents (D2), including each of the last 10 in a row. However, their only two points in that run have come away from home (vs Chelsea and Man City in May 2018).

12 of Tottenham’s last 14 Premier League goals have been scored in the second half of games, including eight of their last nine at home.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been directly involved in five goals in three Premier League appearances versus Huddersfield (four goals, one assist).

Huddersfield goalkeeper Ben Hamer has conceded 17 goals in just six Premier League appearances this season, conceding a goal on average every 27 minutes.

You can find out more information about this fixture here.

