Alex Iwobi Defends 'Great' Mesut Ozil & Reveals Biggest Difference at Arsenal This Season

By 90Min
April 14, 2019

Alex Iwobi has jumped to the defence of his Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil and revealed the biggest difference in the team this season compared to last year with Arsene Wenger is the club's 'fight'.

The Nigerian forward has endured a mixed season with the Gunners this term, but has found more regular game time, featuring 29 times in the league, scoring three goals and registering four assists.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Another player who has struggled for game time under Unai Emery until recently was Ozil, who continues to divide opinion amongst the Arsenal faithful as well as pundits, and is often labelled selfish and unwilling to work for the team, something Iwobi insists is not the case.

"Fans sometimes don’t appreciate what he gives to the team," Iwobi told The Sun.

“I don’t know the stats but with Mesut in the team you are always going to get at least three chances a game from him. He always provides an excellent pass or something, a good move or play that leads to a goal, or almost leads to a goal. Mesut is a great player and he also works hard off the ball.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League table in their fight for a place in the top, however the club have a game in hand on their rivals, and could rise to fourth in the table with victory over Watford on Monday.

Iwobi has stated there is a new feeling around the club this term compared to last season, claiming his side have more steel than before, as they head into the final six matches of the season.

He added: "There is a lot more fight in us this season. There is a lot more intensity. So even though it’s been up and down this season, there are a lot more pros than maybe the previous one.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message