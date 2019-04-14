Alex Iwobi Defends 'Great' Mesut Ozil & Reveals Biggest Difference at Arsenal This Season

Alex Iwobi has jumped to the defence of his Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil and revealed the biggest difference in the team this season compared to last year with Arsene Wenger is the club's 'fight'.

The Nigerian forward has endured a mixed season with the Gunners this term, but has found more regular game time, featuring 29 times in the league, scoring three goals and registering four assists.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Another player who has struggled for game time under Unai Emery until recently was Ozil, who continues to divide opinion amongst the Arsenal faithful as well as pundits, and is often labelled selfish and unwilling to work for the team, something Iwobi insists is not the case.

"Fans sometimes don’t appreciate what he gives to the team," Iwobi told The Sun.

“I don’t know the stats but with Mesut in the team you are always going to get at least three chances a game from him. He always provides an excellent pass or something, a good move or play that leads to a goal, or almost leads to a goal. Mesut is a great player and he also works hard off the ball.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League table in their fight for a place in the top, however the club have a game in hand on their rivals, and could rise to fourth in the table with victory over Watford on Monday.

Iwobi has stated there is a new feeling around the club this term compared to last season, claiming his side have more steel than before, as they head into the final six matches of the season.

He added: "There is a lot more fight in us this season. There is a lot more intensity. So even though it’s been up and down this season, there are a lot more pros than maybe the previous one.”