Man City will continue its chase of Liverpool atop the Premier League on Sunday as it faces Crystal Palace. Kickoff from Selhurst Park in London is slated for 9:05 a.m. ET.

Man City enters Sunday's match two points back of Liverpool, though Pep Guardiola's side has a game in hand. The club has won its last eight Premier League matches, with its last loss coming against Newcastle on Jan. 29. City did just fall to Tottenham in the Champions League, losing 1-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace sits in 12th place in the Premier League and is a comfortable 11 points clear of the drop zone. It dealt Man City one of its losses earlier this season, defeating the Citizens 3-2 at the Etihad just before Christmas.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 9:05 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Universo

