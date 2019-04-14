Fortuna 1-4 Bayern Munich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Die Roten Ease Back to Bundesliga Summit

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga table after effortlessly brushing aside Fortuna Dusseldorf 4-1 on Sunday afternoon courtesy of a Kingsley Coman brace, Serge Gnabry's tap in and Leon Goretzka's close range finish.

The visitors nearly took the lead inside six minutes as Gnabry's low cross from the right was met by Coman, but the Frenchman could only direct the delivery onto the post.

RONNY HARTMANN/GettyImages

Bayern found the breakthrough shortly after on 15 minutes, Coman this time finding the back of the net in fortuitous circumstances. The winger's low inswinging cross evaded everyone, including the boot of Thomas Muller, and wrong footed Michael Rensing to nestle into the Fortuna net.

Coman grabbed his second with an emphatic first time finish from Joshua Kimmich's cut back four minutes before the break to put Die Roten in a commanding position.

The third came nine minutes after the restart as Thiago Alcantara's corner was flicked on by Muller, leaving Gnabry with the easiest of tap-ins. Fortuna were chasing shadows for the remainder of the half, rarely threatening and causing the Bayern back line little to no trouble. However, they were awarded a late penalty as Mats Hummels was harshly deemed to have handled after VAR review, with Dodi Lukebakio making no mistake from the spot.

It mattered little though, as the visitors got a third a two minutes later, with Goretzka finishing from close range, meaning they leapfrogged Borussia Dortmund to the top of the league.

65 - @FCBayernEN have not lost any of their last 65 #Bundesliga games against teams from the bottom half of the table (55 wins, 10 draws). Homework. #F95FCB pic.twitter.com/mP4AsrotnA — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 14, 2019

Here's 90min's breakdown of the game.





FORTUNA DUSSELDORF

Player Ratings

Staring XI: Rensing (7); Zimmerman (6), Hoffman (6), Kaminski (5), Ayhan (5); Sobottka (6), Raman (6), Stoger (5), Barkok (5), Kownacki (5); Hennings (5)

Substitutes: Lukebakio (6), Morales (5), Usami (N/A)

BAYERN MUNICH

Key Talking Point



After Borussia Dortmund won on Saturday, the pressure was increased on Niko Kovac's men somewhat ahead of their trip to Dusseldorf.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

It mattered little though, as Bayern swept their opponents away at the Merkur Spiel-Arena with consummate ease. The hosts have been the Bundesliga's surprise package this season, surpassing expectations since their promotion last year to comfortably sit around mid-table.

However, they were powerless in dealing with Die Roten's pace down the wings, who found themselves in dangerous crossing positions on multiple occasions, with Gnabry, Coman and Joshua Kimmich wreaking havoc on both flanks.

Having drawn the reverse fixture at the Allianz Arena 3-3 with an almost identical lineup, the current Bayern side is the antithesis of the one back in November, vastly superior and, on current form, well on track for a seventh consecutive Bundesliga crown.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Neuer (6); Alaba (7), Hummels (7), Sule (7), Kimmich (9); Martinez (7), Thiago (7), Coman (9*), Muller (8), Gnabry (8); Lewandowski (7)





Substitutes: Ulreich (6), Goretzka (7), Rodriguez (N/A)





STAR MAN - Kingsley Coman

It's fair to say it's been a somewhat tumultuous week for Coman in Germany.

RONNY HARTMANN/GettyImages

The Frenchman was involved in a heated bust up with strike partner Robert Lewandowski in training, yet Kovac's handling of the situation clearly had a positive impact, allowing the duo to continue training and starting the pair on Sunday afternoon.

Coman and Gnabry were getting in behind the Fortuna full backs on countless surges forward, finding adequate space with both wingers getting on the scoresheet. Coman's second was particularly impressive, producing a fine first time finish into the top corner that sent the visitors on their way to a comfortable three points.

Looking Ahead





Bayern return to the Allianz Arena next Saturday as they host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga hoping to continue their surge towards the title.

Fortuna are on the road in their Bundesliga fixture next Saturday, traveling to the Opel Arena to take on 12th place Mainz.