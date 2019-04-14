Gennaro Gattuso Congratulates Milan Players for 'Fighting for These Colours' After 1-0 Lazio Win

Gennaro Gattuso insisted he was pleased with his player's performance as Milan edged to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Lazio at the San Siro on Saturda.y

Heading into the game both sides knew that a win for Lazio would bring the sides level on points in the Serie A table, whilst a win for Milan would open up a six-point gap. Both teams had spells of dominance in the first half although neither side could find the breakthrough in the first 45 minutes.



MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The game then sprung into life with 15 minutes remaining when Milan were awarded a penalty, but the decision was then overturned after a VAR review. The home fans were outraged, however they had to wait just two more minutes before they were awarded another penalty which certainly didn't need reviewing.

Frank Kessie stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to secure his side a hard-fought 1-0 win and ensured they moved back up into fourth spot in the Serie A standings.



Speaking to DAZN after the game (vai Calciomercato), Gattuso congratulated his players after an impressive performance and claimed he was delighted with the result. He said: "You have to give it your all when you play against Lazio. You have to be quick, strong and smart. We did well against Juve as we finally got the result we wanted tonight.

"The players have to fight for these colours. We had to put up a strong performance tonight and we did so I am pleased. I want to send my congratulations to the lads on a job well done."



MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

With Milan now back in the top four after their first win in four matches, they'll be hoping to make it back-to-back wins when they travel to face Parma on Saturday morning to help strengthen their chances of finishing in a Champions League qualification spot.

