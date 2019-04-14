Man Utd Ready to 'Treble' Christian Eriksen's Wages to Lure Him Away From Tottenham

Manchester United are ready to treble Christian Eriksen's wages as they plot an ambitious summer move for the Tottenham Hotspur playmaker.

Eriksen is nearing the final year of his contract and has been heavily linked with a move away from London. Real Madrid are said to be keen on the Dane, but the Red Devils have also identified him as a potential summer target.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

According to The Mirror, United are prepared to offer him a huge wage of £240,000-a-week, which is three times higher than his current £80,000-a-week contract with Spurs.

However, convincing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to let Eriksen join a Premier League rival may prove to be too much of a challenge, but United officials are prepared to try.

The 27-year-old has refused to commit to a new contract at the club, and he is thought to be keen on a switch to Real. However, Los Blancos will prioritise moves for Chelsea's Eden Hazard and United's Paul Pogba, meaning they may decline to make an offer for Eriksen.

Spurs officials fear Eriksen will refuse to extend his stay at the club as he is demanding to be handed a £200,000-a-week deal similar to that of Harry Kane, but Spurs are not prepared to pay multiple players such a high salary, which could push Eriksen closer to the exit door.

Handing the Dane such a wage would be no problem for United, as they view him as one of the world's finest creative midfielders.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, to convince Spurs to part ways with Eriksen, the Red Devils may have to part ways with over £95m. Fortunately, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be handed a transfer budget of almost £200m, so spending heavily on Eriksen may be a real possibility.

Whilst Spurs do not want to lose Eriksen, they have already begun to prepare for life without him, with Leicester City star James Maddison said to be high on their wish list.