Mark Noble Slams Treatment of West Ham Teammate Andy Carroll After Recent Injury Setback

By 90Min
April 14, 2019

Mark Noble has insisted that his West Ham teammate Andy Carroll often receives unwarranted criticism as a result of his recent injury record.

Carroll has only been able to make 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season, completing the full 90 minutes just once. His difficult campaign was recently brought to a premature end after he underwent ankle surgery for a second time, raising questions over his future with the Hammers.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The striker's inability to stay fit has often been a source of frustration for West Ham supporters, however, writing in his column for the Evening StandardNoble has insisted that the situation isn't necessarily as straightforward as it may seem.

"It’s a real difficult one for me because it’s so hard to see a player who, every day, wants to train, to play and do his best, for the club and himself, but who has been stopped from doing that by a succession of injuries," Noble claimed.

"The thing about Andy is that when he plays, he gives it 100 per cent but, if he is not fully fit, he can put himself in danger. It’s horrible when I see some of the comments about him.

Warren Little/GettyImages

"It’s not his fault he is injured. He’s such a big lad and his body just hasn’t allowed him to cope with the demands of playing regularly and that has severely limited his playing time."

Noble went on to discuss Carroll's current contract situation, as his deal is set to expire at the end of the season and there is no word over a potential extension.

"His contract, apart from an option, is up at the end of the season and it’s not the best of situations for him. But he knows that football, as important as it is, is not the only thing which matters."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message