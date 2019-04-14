WATCH: Salah Scores Stunning Goal for Liverpool Against Chelsea

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
April 14, 2019

On Sunday, Mohamed Salah delivered a contender for goal of the season as the Liverpool star scored a stunning left-footed shot against Chelsea, making it 2-0 for Jurgen Klopp's side in a thrilling match at Anfield. The goal secured his side a precious victory against Maurizio Sarri's side and a return to the top of the table after Man City temporarily took the spot thanks to a 3-1 result over Crystal Palace.

After a tough battle in the first half where Liverpool fought hard for a lead, Sadio Mane finally grabbed it in the 51st minute for the home side thanks to a wonderful cross from Jordan Henderson. The 1-0 scoreline gave Anfield new life as the crowd went wild and pushed the players for a second.

Enter Salah as two minutes later he sent fans into a frenzy as after dribbling towards the box from the right wing, he found space and took a powerful shot, ending in the top left corner.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was not saving this. 

 

With the 2-0 lead, Liverpool reclaims top of the table as this gripping title race continues.

 

