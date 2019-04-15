6 of the Best Moments From This Weekend's Premier League Football

Premier League football rarely disappoints, and this weekend was no exception. We saw some huge goals, some crucial saves and some results which could go a long way to deciding the final standings when it's all said and done.

Here are six of the best moments from all the action this weekend.

Best Romance

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Have you ever been in one of those moments where you're so caught up in the desire to win a match, that you simply can't help kissing your opponent on the nose? Me neither.

In first-half stoppage time in Burnley's 2-0 win over Cardiff City, we saw Ashley Barnes furiously square up to Joe Bennett, before planting a few little kisses on the Cardiff man's nose.

The referee quickly issued both players with yellow cards - has he never heard of love at first sight?

Best 'Why?'

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Anthony Knockaert will not be a popular man on the South coast this week. Brighton and Hove Albion are slowly falling further and further into a relegation battle, and they need all their best players to step up and save them, but Knockaert seemingly wasn't feeling it.

Mid-way through the second half of their 5-0 mauling at the hands of Bournemouth, he decided to recklessly fly into a challenge on Adam Smith, despite clearly having no chance of winning the ball. Knockaert was deservedly sent off, and Chris Hughton looked utterly heartbroken that such a key player had given up.

This fight for survival just got a whole lot harder, and Brighton fans can thank Knockaert for that.

Best Breakdown

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Poor Neil Warnock. His Cardiff side are creeping closer to the drop with every passing minute, and you get the feeling that Warnock might actually lose it if they do.

Just a week after his priceless stare-down with match officials, Warnock again had some choice words for those around him as his Cardiff side were awarded a penalty for a handball, only to see the decision reversed by the one and only Mike Dean. It's safe to say Warnock was not best pleased.

The 70-year-old went absolutely berserk. There was anger, there was shock, there was sadness - and there was plenty of entertainment for the neutrals.

Best Save

WHAT. A. SAVE. @D_DeGea with *another* super reflex save to deny Antonio — and now we have a penalty after a foul on @AnthonyMartial! #MUFC #MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/TUCddr1eIk — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 13, 2019

You shouldn't need this weekend's evidence to realise this, but David de Gea is a really good goalkeeper.

With his Manchester United side drawing 1-1 with West Ham United, De Gea was called upon to make a fantastic scrambling save to keep out a header from Michail Antonio. The Spaniard flew across his line and seemed to grow another 50cm to claw the header away from goal, before United went down the other end and won another penalty.

The Red Devils needed some good fortune to win that game, but they also needed De Gea's excellence. It's a good job he's just amazing.

Best Streak-Ender

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

For all of Manchester City's greatness, the major downside of this season has been Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian has battled injury all season and has rarely looked anything close to his best.

His struggles came to an end on Sunday as he racked up two assists in City's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. He had previously gone a whopping 336 days without creating a goal, which is almost unheard of for a player of De Bruyne's quality.

You spend 336 days waiting for one, and then two crop up in the same game.

Best Goal

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Could it be anyone else? Take a bow, Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has been accused of shying away from the big games, but his critics will be silent now. Against Chelsea, Salah picked up the ball on the right wing, cut inside onto his left foot and unleashed a ferocious strike which flew like a rocket into the top corner of Kepa Arrizabalaga's goal to put his side 2-0 up.

It was a special moment from a special player, but could it be enough to bring Liverpool the Premier League title? Stay tuned.