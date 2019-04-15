Brighton vs Cardiff City: Neil Warnock's Best Available Bluebirds Lineup

Cardiff travel to Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday night, knowing that a defeat could all but send them back down to the Championship.

The Bluebirds were beaten 2-0 by Burnley on Saturday, with Neil Warnock's side once again on the wrong side of some questionable officiating. Mike Dean decided to reverse the awarding of a penalty, which would have given Cardiff a golden chance to equalise just minutes into the second half.

Cardiff are now five points behind Tuesday's opponents Brighton with five games to play, and avoiding defeat is absolutely crucial if they are to stand a chance of staying in the top flight.

Warnock has a fully fit squad to take to the Amex Stadium and here's how he could line up for Tuesday's crucial match.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Neil Etheridge (GK) - Etheridge has played every minute of Cardiff's Premier League campaign and continues to earn praise for his performances between the sticks.

Lee Peltier (RB) - The 31-year-old has featured far more regularly in the second half of the season, after starting just two matches before Christmas.

Bruno Ecuele Manga (CB) - The Gabon international has been ever-present in the league, switching from right-back to centre-back following Sol Bamba's season-ending injury last month.

Sean Morrison (CB) - Club captain Morrison is nearing his 200th appearance for the Bluebirds.

Joe Bennett (LB) - Bennett was a substitute for November's fixture but is expected to start for the 13th consecutive match.

Midfielders

Aron Gunnarsson (DM) - The 29-year-old was unlucky not to win a penalty against Burnley after being brought down in the area - another decision which incensed Warnock.

Harry Arter (CM) - The Republic of Ireland international has been a key player for Cardiff during his loan spell, and Premier League survival could be the deciding factor in making the move permanent this summer.

Victor Camarasa (CM) - Another loanee who the Bluebirds may struggle to keep a hold of at the end of the season, the Spaniard is Cardiff's top scorer with five goals.

Forwards

Josh Murphy (RW) - The English winger is hoping to make his fifth start in as many games.

Oumar Niasse (ST) - Niasse could return to the starting lineup on Tuesday after a substitute appearance at Burnley, as he still awaits his first goal for the Welsh club.

Junior Hoilett (LW) - Scored in Cardiff's last victory - a 2-0 win over West Ham United at the beginning of March.