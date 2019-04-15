The Football World Stands With Liverpool as Tributes Mark 30th Anniversary of Hillsborough Disaster

Figures from Liverpool and around the world of football have taken to social media to remember the Hillsborough disaster, 30 years on from one of the darkest days in English football.

April 15th 1989 is a date etched into the memories of everyone connected to Liverpool and beyond, as 96 fans were tragically killed during an FA Cup tie between the Reds and Nottingham Forest.

Earlier today, the Liverpool first-team, Women's and Academy squads paid their respects to the 96 children, women and men who died at Hillsborough by visiting the memorial at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/RqwWn23AzY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 15, 2019

Prominent tributes come to light without fail year after year, and the 30th anniversary was no different, as a moment's silence was impeccably observed at Anfield prior to Liverpool's win over Chelsea on Sunday.

A minute's silence was also held around the city at 15:06 on Monday - exactly 30 years on from the moment the match at Hillsborough was stopped - and banners, wreaths and other touching tributes colourfully decorated Merseyside and the wider community.

The world of social media was no exception, as various prominent figures took the time to pay tribute.

The day meant a lot to everyone at the club, but for the legendary Kenny Dalglish, who has been one of the most vocal campaigners for the 'Justice for the 96' campaign, it was a particularly emotional one.

Remember the 96 who lost their lives 30 years ago today, their friends, families, and the survivors. Gone but never forgotten. You’ll never walk alone. pic.twitter.com/93PSCz578n — Sir Kenneth Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) April 15, 2019

Absolutely in bits over this remarkable moment. On the day Anfield remembered the 30th anniversary of Hillsborough the incredible Margaret Aspinall embraces @kennethdalglish after Mo Salah's goal. Truly beautiful picture. #LFC pic.twitter.com/JnD4ElzVyS — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) April 14, 2019

The occasion wasn't forgotten at Nottingham Forest either. They were Liverpool's opponents on that day in 1989, and remember the incident as vividly as anyone.

Nottingham has fallen silent this afternoon to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.



A memorial service has been held at the Brian Clough statue.



96 Liverpool fans were killed in the crush during their FA Cup game with Nottingham Forest in 1989 pic.twitter.com/amAcIxzOZZ — Gem News (@GemRadioNews) April 15, 2019

#NFFC and the city of Nottingham remembers the 96 football fans who lost their lives at Hillsborough 30 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/duzCXxhkhH — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) April 15, 2019

Never forgotten. Thoughts with Liverpool on this sad day. — Nicola Louise Taylor (@NicolaLouiseTa1) April 15, 2019

RIP the 96 who never went home ,Never forget that day as #nffc supporter #LFC — 🌳Juebb🌳 (@juliebuxtonberr) April 15, 2019

While the issue touches the hearts of Liverpudlians and those in Nottingham, however, the weight of the tragedy is also felt all over the world. Tributes came in from some Premier League rivals, and various other clubs from around the globe.