The Football World Stands With Liverpool as Tributes Mark 30th Anniversary of Hillsborough Disaster

By 90Min
April 15, 2019

Figures from Liverpool and around the world of football have taken to social media to remember the Hillsborough disaster, 30 years on from one of the darkest days in English football. 

April 15th 1989 is a date etched into the memories of everyone connected to Liverpool and beyond, as 96 fans were tragically killed during an FA Cup tie between the Reds and Nottingham Forest.

Prominent tributes come to light without fail year after year, and the 30th anniversary was no different, as a moment's silence was impeccably observed at Anfield prior to Liverpool's win over Chelsea on Sunday. 

A minute's silence was also held around the city at 15:06 on Monday - exactly 30 years on from the moment the match at Hillsborough was stopped - and banners, wreaths and other touching tributes colourfully decorated Merseyside and the wider community.

The world of social media was no exception, as various prominent figures took the time to pay tribute.

The day meant a lot to everyone at the club, but for the legendary Kenny Dalglish, who has been one of the most vocal campaigners for the 'Justice for the 96' campaign, it was a particularly emotional one. 

The occasion wasn't forgotten at Nottingham Forest either. They were Liverpool's opponents on that day in 1989, and remember the incident as vividly as anyone. 

While the issue touches the hearts of Liverpudlians and those in Nottingham, however, the weight of the tragedy is also felt all over the world. Tributes came in from some Premier League rivals, and various other clubs from around the globe.

