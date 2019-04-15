Inter CEO Provides Update on Summer Move for Atletico Madrid Captain Diego Godin

By 90Min
April 15, 2019

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed the club are 'negotiating and defining' their summer move for Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin. 

The Uruguay international has long been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano this season, with Serie A being touted as a possible destination.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Previous reports had indicated that, with the veteran defender's contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, he had already agreed to move to Inter on a free transfer.

Now, according to Inter CEO Marotta, the Nerazzurri are underway with negotiations for the centre-back, as they bid to bring about a summer overhaul of the squad following a disappointing season both domestically and in Europe.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

He told Radio Anche I Sport (as quoted by Gianluca Di Marizo): "At the moment we are negotiating and defining with Godin, but for Inter we need to find players who can influence the team in a positive way, always taking into account the financial fair play that limits us."


After enjoying his breakthrough in European football with fellow Spanish side Villarreal in 2007, Godin joined La Liga rivals Atletico in the summer of 2010.

The 33-year-old has since spent nine seasons with Los Rojiblancos, playing 380 times and scoring 26 goals for the club.

DANI POZO/GettyImages

In a trophy-laden spell, Godin won the league with Atletico in the 2013/2014 season, as well as winning the Europa League on two separate occasions in 2012 and 2018. 

