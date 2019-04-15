American manager Jesse Marsch will take over as the new head coach at Red Bull Salzburg starting this summer, continuing his European journey in Austria.

Marsch, who enjoyed success in MLS as the New York Red Bulls' manager, departed for RB Leipzig last summer to assist Ralf Rangnick on the bench at the German Bundesliga side. Less than a year later, he's off to another of Red Bull's properties, leaving the assistant label behind and signing a three-year deal to take over Austria's champions.

"I am really pleased and feel honored to be able to work for this fantastic club as their next coach," Marsch said in a statement. "I will give everything to further continue the extremely successful work here. That is going to be a new challenge for me, and I can't wait for it. I still have a lot to do with RB Leipzig until then to finish the season in the best possible way. I am concentrating completely on that before my new role at FC Red Bull Salzburg starts."

Marsch, 45, replaces Marco Rose, who will be leaving Salzburg for Borussia Monchengladbach. Marsch's growth potential at RB Leipzig was always going to be limited, with the highly touted Julian Nagelsmann set to take over after leaving Hoffenheim this summer.

"We are delighted to have found a successor to Marco Rose very quickly, and to have gained clarity for the season ahead in good time," RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund said. "Jesse Marsch is a coach who allows us to determinedly continue the path we have taken. We have followed his career and development very closely in recent years, and we have spoken often. We are completely convinced of him both as a professional and as a person. He knows our philosophy and way of playing football very well."

Salzburg is putting the finishing touches on a sixth straight Austrian Bundesliga title, which will secure a place in the Champions League qualifying round. Part of Marsch's charge will be getting the club into the Champions League proper for the first time since 1994-1995.

Marsch will join a select group of Americans who have managed at top-flight clubs in Europe, adding Salzburg to career stops at the Montreal Impact and Red Bulls. Marsch was also an assistant coach on Bob Bradley's staff at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.