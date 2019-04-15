Liverpool 'Determined' to Sign Thorgan Hazard Ahead of Borussia Dortmund & Atletico Madrid

Liverpool are not prepared to accept defeat in their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach star Thorgan Hazard, and they remain desperate to win the race for his signature.

The younger brother of Chelsea star Eden has been in top form in the Bundesliga this season, and is set to leave the club this summer after sporting director Max Eberl confirmed he will not extend his contract at the club.

MATTHIEU CLAVEL/GettyImages

Borussia Dortmund are said to be in pole position to sign Hazard, but Foot Mercato claim Liverpool are determined to do all they can to sign him.

The 26-year-old is said to prefer a move to Dortmund over fears he would not get enough playing time at Liverpool, but the Reds are ready to try convince him otherwise.

The attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have dominated the starting lineup at Anfield this season, with the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri forced to accept a reserve role on the bench.

Hazard has racked up 12 goals and 11 assists for Gladbach this season and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club as a result of his impressive form. Atletico Madrid are said to be keen on the Belgian, whilst a return to Chelsea has even been suggested as Eden nears a move to Real Madrid.

He is under contract until the summer of 2020, but Gladbach will allow Hazard to leave this summer before he is able to walk away for free at the end of next season.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Both Dortmund and Liverpool are said to have submitted offers of around €40m for Hazard, but it is thought that Liverpool's bid is actually slightly higher than Dortmund's, proving they are willing to pay to get their man.

However, Dortmund will have a spare place in their team following Christian Pulisic's move to Chelsea, and Hazard may be more confident about a regular starting role under Lucien Favre.