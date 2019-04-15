Luciano Spalletti Admits Inter Lack Killer Instinct After Unconvincing Win Over Frosinone

Luciano Spalletti has acknowledged that his Inter side became too complacent during their underwhelming win over Frosinone on Sunday evening.

The game finished 3-1 to Inter, but the scoreline fails to tell the whole story. The Nerazzurri took a two-goal lead in the first-half, but their performance levels dipped after the interval and they allowed Frosinone to take control of proceedings.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Spalletti was aware that Inter's performance was by no means convincing, telling Sky Sports Italia, as per Football Italia: “We saw that the moment we feel remotely safe or comfortable, we can run into a devastating setback. We’ve got to stay on our toes at all times.





“It happens to everyone, but probably more to Inter. When you think it’s all in hand, rather than finish it off, you get timid and soft.

"Frosinone had nothing to lose, so their only objective was to impress and get a great result in an important fixture. A defeat won’t make much difference to them at this point.





“That’s what made it a very difficult test for us, because Frosinone could play with clear heads and no pressure. It’s happened to us a few times that we don’t kill games off, so evidently that’s something we still need to work on.”

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Ivan Perisic netted Inter's second goal from the penalty spot, taking responsibility away from Mauro Icardi - the club's regular penalty taker for the past few seasons. Spalletti deflected any suggestions that he had taken Icardi off penalty duties and insisted that it's up to the players to call the shots.

"We have three or four players who can take penalties, so it depends on confidence and I trust the players to collaborate and decide between themselves in a professional and also friendly fashion."