Luka Jovic Signing 'Ruled Out' by Barcelona Over Fears He Could Clash With Lionel Messi

Barcelona have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid Luka Jovic, as they fear his play style may prove problematic for Lionel Messi.

Jovic is one of world's football's most wanted men, having enjoyed a stunning campaign in the Bundesliga. The 21-year-old has been linked with a switch to many of Europe's biggest clubs, but Barcelona were thought to be leading the race for the Serb.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, the move will not happen after Barcelona ruled out the possibility of signing Jovic.

The Blaugrana remain desperate to sign a new striker to ease the burden on Luis Suarez, and they certainly believe that Jovic, who has racked up 25 goals this season, has the goalscoring qualities needed to be a success.

But, after extensive scouting, they fear he may not play well alongside Messi. Barcelona want someone who can help create goals and put in work outside the penalty area, and they believe that Jovic, who spends a lot of time in the box, may reduce the space for Messi to work his magic.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He does his best work as a poacher, but Barcelona are looking for a new signing who can play short, fast passes anywhere on the pitch to help form a dynamic trio with Messi and Ousmane Dembele.

Given he could cost upwards of €60m, the Blaugrana have decided that he is not worth it, as he could actually prove to be a burden on the pitch. If they are to spend such a fee on a new striker, they want to be certain that he will be a success.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Instead, they could turn their attention to Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, who is said to fit Barcelona's ideal profile of a new striker, even though giving up on Jovic could allow him to join arch rivals Real Madrid.