Maurizio Sarri Explains the Improvement Chelsea Have Made in the Last 3 Months

Maurizio Sarri has insisted that Chelsea are still showing signs of improvement despite slipping to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Blues looked to be in with a chance of picking up a positive result following an even first half, but two quickfire goals from Liverpool shortly after the interval proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Eden Hazard had two glorious chances to pull a goal back for Chelsea, but he was unable to convert either and Liverpool's clean sheet remained intact.

Speaking about the match, Sarri made an effort to remain positive, insisting that his side have made plenty of progress over the past few months.

"We played a good match against wonderful opponents," he told Sky Sports. "We stayed in the match for 50 minutes. After the second goal - a shocking goal in a good way for them, but not for us - we reacted.

It ends in defeat for the Blues.#LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/4RfU0Um1o7 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 14, 2019

"We had two or three opportunities to score after the second goal with Eden and Higuain. We were not lucky for sure. We hit the post for the 35th time in our season.

"Probably at this moment they are better than us, but we are going the right way. We are improving. Three months ago, we were not able to stay in the match."

The defeat means that Chelsea's position in the top four is now under threat, and Sarri admitted that he is well aware that his side will be in a tough battle until the end of the season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"It's not easy of course, but we have to fight to the end. It will be very hard for every team in the last month of the season. We can expect very strange results in last month, because we are tiring like all the other teams."