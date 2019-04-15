New York Red Bulls' Kaku Freaks Out and Kicks Ball Right Into Random Fan in the Stands

Spoiler alert: this kind of insane behavior gets you a red card! In the dying moments of tonight's New York Red Bulls-Sporting Kansas City MLS match at Children's Mercy Park, NYRB midfielder Kaku totally lost it. Watch as he shockingly strikes a dead ball right into the crowd, hitting a fan practically point blank.

Kaku overgullied™️ and thats not cool. Hopefully this gets dealt with appropriately. pic.twitter.com/ek6a2j3u3A — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) April 15, 2019

This is... not okay.

The absurd and inexplicable act got Kaku sent off, and he's certain to receive a multiple-game suspension. The only question is just how long his ban will be. If the MLS Disciplinary Committee has any real sense -- it may or may not -- it will make an example out of this guy, because someone could have been seriously hurt here.

Here’s a slo-mo of Kaku’s tantrum. What a child. Disgraceful. I have KC friends in those stands and now I’m embarrassed to say I’m an #rbny fan. Sorry #SKC pic.twitter.com/NwGOHrGR5F — Brian E. Long⭐ (@BrianELong) April 15, 2019

Just a terrible way to end the game, which concluded as a 2-2 draw. Unfortunately, it's now made headlines for all the wrong reasons.