Barcelona hosts Manchester United in the second leg of a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal Tuesday, April 16. Kickoff from Camp Nou in Barcelona is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Barcelona won the first leg 1-0 after a Luke Shaw own goal, meaning a draw or Barcelona win will send the Spanish power to the Champions League semifinals. In the first leg, Manchester United didn't have a shot on goal, and Barcelona had 66 percent of the possession. Strengthening Barcelona's case is that it has not lost a Champions League match at Camp Nou in its last 30 games.

Man United will be going in seach of another second-leg comeback in this competition. Despite trailing 2-0 entering the road leg of its round of 16 matchup with PSG, Manchester United won 3-1 in Paris to advance on the away-goal tiebreaker. Man United will also be hoping history repeats itself in a way. In 1999, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the second of Man United's goals in stoppage time to beat Bayern Munich and win the Champions League title at Barcelona's ground. Now, the manager will look to oversee another come-from-behind triumph to keep the Red Devils' hopes alive, 20 years later.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, UniMas, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.