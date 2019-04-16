Twenty years after cementing his place in Manchester United lore with heroics at Camp Nou, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to oversee another comeback at Barcelona's famed stadium.

Manchester United trails Barcelona 1-0 entering the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, needing to come from behind to keep its run in Europe going. It was Solskjaer's stoppage-time goal in the final against Bayern Munich at Camp Nou in 1999 that claimed the trophy for Man United, but the times, opponent and stakes are all different this time around.

Led by Lionel Messi, Barcelona hasn't lost a Champions League game at home in 30 straight matches, and it'll look to extend that streak to 31. Barcelona tallied an important away goal at Old Trafford, where it held Man United without a shot. It'll take a reversal of that for the Red Devils to have any chance at securing the road win they need to stay alive.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

👀How Barcelona and Manchester United start tonight...#UCL pic.twitter.com/zorYdK5yDC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 16, 2019

The winner will go on to face either Liverpool or Porto in the semifinals. Liverpool carries a 2-0 edge over its Portuguese opponent entering Wednesday's second leg.