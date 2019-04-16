FA Panel Reveal Reason Why Wayne Hennessey Faced No Punishment Over Alleged 'Nazi Salute'

An FA panel has revealed that Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey did not know what a 'Nazi salute' was when he was charged with making the alleged gesture.

The charge against the Wales international was found to be unproven by an independent regulatory commission last week, which took place in regards to an Instagram post in which Hennessey was pictured with his right arm up in the air.

moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute. I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace Wayne — Wayne Hennessey (@WayneHennessey1) January 6, 2019

The Palace shot-stopper denied any wrongdoing and insisted that any resemblance was 'absolutely coincidental', but in a statement about the matter, the regulatory commission slammed the goalkeeper's 'lamentable degree of ignorance' regarding Nazi Germany.

The statement read (as quoted by the Daily Mirror): "Mr Hennessey categorically denied that he was giving a Nazi salute. Indeed, from the outset he said that he did not even know what one was.

"Improbable as that may seem to those of us of an older generation, we do not reject that assertion as untrue. In fact, when cross-examined about this Mr Hennessey displayed a very considerable – one might even say lamentable - degree of ignorance about anything to do with Hitler, fascism and the Nazi regime.



Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Regrettable though it may be that anyone should be unaware of so important a part of our own and world history, we do not feel we should therefore find he was not telling the truth about this.





"All we would say (at the risk of sounding patronising) is that Mr Hennessey would be well advised to familiarise himself with events which continue to have great significance to those who live in a free country."