Philippe Coutinho Set for Crunch Talks With Barcelona This Week Over His Future

By 90Min
April 16, 2019

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho will meet with club representatives this week to discuss his future at the club.

The 26-year-old only signed for La Blaugrana from Liverpool last January for well over £100m, but has struggled to find his best form since arriving at the Camp Nou.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Now, both Coutinho's agents and Barca officials have a scheduled meeting after the club's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Manchester United, according to Sport.

Barcelona are reportedly keen on keeping the midfielder, despite him only managing five goals and two assists in 30 La Liga games this season, with manager Ernesto Valverde often bringing him on from the bench.

Coutinho holds a good relationship with the senior Camp Nou players, with his professionalism and attitude being praised behind the scenes, particularly by former Liverpool teammate Luis Suarez and club icon Lionel Messi.

The Brazilian feels loved in Catalonia, but he reportedly doubts whether staying with the Spanish champions is best for his career, as he could realistically walk into most teams in European football.

David Ramos/GettyImages

In his first season, Coutinho helped Barca win the double, and this campaign his side are nine points clear at the top of La Liga, in the Copa Del Rey final, and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, so he is on course to fulfil his goal to win as many major trophies as possible.

But Coutinho was the star of the show at Anfield, something which he clearly is not in Spain. This may lead to the player's representatives asking for a move away, but the club seemingly have no intention of selling the third-most expensive player in the history of football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message