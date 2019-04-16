Philippe Coutinho Set for Crunch Talks With Barcelona This Week Over His Future

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho will meet with club representatives this week to discuss his future at the club.

The 26-year-old only signed for La Blaugrana from Liverpool last January for well over £100m, but has struggled to find his best form since arriving at the Camp Nou.

Now, both Coutinho's agents and Barca officials have a scheduled meeting after the club's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Manchester United, according to Sport.

Barcelona are reportedly keen on keeping the midfielder, despite him only managing five goals and two assists in 30 La Liga games this season, with manager Ernesto Valverde often bringing him on from the bench.

Coutinho's form has dipped so drastically that he could lose his place in the national team. Transfermarkt believe that Coutinho's transfer value has dropped to €100M [£86M]. Despite his struggles, Josep Bartomeu has insisted that the club will be patient with him.

Coutinho holds a good relationship with the senior Camp Nou players, with his professionalism and attitude being praised behind the scenes, particularly by former Liverpool teammate Luis Suarez and club icon Lionel Messi.

The Brazilian feels loved in Catalonia, but he reportedly doubts whether staying with the Spanish champions is best for his career, as he could realistically walk into most teams in European football.

In his first season, Coutinho helped Barca win the double, and this campaign his side are nine points clear at the top of La Liga, in the Copa Del Rey final, and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, so he is on course to fulfil his goal to win as many major trophies as possible.

But Coutinho was the star of the show at Anfield, something which he clearly is not in Spain. This may lead to the player's representatives asking for a move away, but the club seemingly have no intention of selling the third-most expensive player in the history of football.