Son Heung-min Donates £100,000 to Aid Victims of Forest Fire in South Korea

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has donated £100,000 to help the victims of forest fires in his home country of South Korea.

Two people have already been confirmed dead following the blaze, while thousands have been forced to leave their homes as a result, with 17,700 emergency service personnel drafted in to get fire under control.

In a bid to help those affected by the inferno, Son, who is a national hero in his homeland, has donated £100,000 to a relief fund, with the 26-year-old calling the act 'something he should do'.

As quoted by Goal, he said: "It's nothing compared to what the victims have sacrificed.

"Although I'm living abroad, I know what's happening in my home country. I think it's something I should do when there's a big disaster in my home country.

"I believe money does not matter. The most important thing is a mind to do something for the victims."

The fire is thought to have occurred due to a transformer spark near a resort in Goseong, with firefighters managing to subdue the worst of the blaze, although the true extent of the damage has since become clear.

Son is a high-profile figure in South Korea due to him playing for one Europe's biggest clubs, while his standing in the eyes of Koreans was raised significantly when he helped his side win the Asian Games in September, meaning he was spared military service.

The forward has been outstanding for Spurs this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, as the club sit third in the table and are on the cusp of reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

His goal, the only one in the first leg, means that Spurs will reach the last four should they avoid defeat to Manchester City in the return leg this week; a feat the club has not achieved in the competition's current guise, and not since 1962.