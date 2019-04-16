Transfer Rumours: Grimaldo to Real Madrid, Manolas to United, Sane to Bayern & More

With every passing minute, we move closer and closer to the opening of the summer transfer window, and the rumours and merry-go-rounds that will inevitably follow.

Some of Europe's biggest stars could be on the move in just a matter of weeks, but there are plenty of juicy rumours to keep you going until the window opens.

Here are five stories for you to keep an eye on.

Arsenal to Activate Buy-Back Clause for Ismael Bennacer as Napoli Lodge €16m Bid

If you're an Arsenal fan who has never heard of Ismael Bennacer, chances are you're not alone. The Algerian midfielder made just one appearance for the club in a League Cup fixture in 2015, before being shipped off to Empoli for what feels like pocket change in 2017.

However, according to Le 10 Sport, the Gunners inserted a buy-back clause in the deal, and they could look to activate that and bring the 21-year-old back to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Napoli are said to have already submitted a €16m bid for Bennacer, who has enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Serie A, so Unai Emery might have to act fast if he wants to win this race.

AC Milan Not Giving Up on Yannick Carrasco

In January, AC Milan's pursuit of Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco dominated headlines in Italy. They simply couldn't pry him away from the Chinese Super League side, but they're ready to try again.





Calciomercato claim that Milan chiefs met to discuss summer transfer targets, and Carrasco's name cropped up again and again. They still want the former Atletico Madrid man, but perhaps only if they cannot land other targets.





Everton's Richarlison and Watford's Gerard Deulofeu are said to top their wish list, but Carrasco is their backup option. The Premier League sides will likely put up a fight to keep their stars, meaning the Rossoneri could be forced towards Carrasco.

Real Madrid Want Former Barcelona Wonderkid Alex Grimaldo

Real Madrid have found themselves linked to every player under the sun in recent weeks as Zinedine Zidane plots a huge squad overhaul. One man linked with the club in Benfica wonderkid Alex Grimaldo, and this story may have some legs.

News of Los Blancos' interest comes from The Sun (via Marca), who state that they want the former Barcelona starlet to replace Marcelo, who could be on his way to Juventus.

Will Real fans overlook his time with Barcelona? Will the Blaugrana faithful ever forgive him for turning out for their arch rivals? Grab a cup of tea, this could be an interesting one.

Man Utd Ready to Reignite Interest in Roma Star Kostas Manolas

Manchester United have been linked with Kostas Manolas for what feels like an eternity but, just as the rumours began to disappear, they have come back in full force.

It looked as though they had moved on from the Roma man, with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Toby Alderweireld on their shopping list, but Leggo claim Manolas' £31m release clause is just too good for the Red Devils to turn down.

Manolas has been one of the Serie A's top defenders in recent years, so £31m looks like an absolute steal in today's market. After all, that's less than Chelsea paid for Danny Drinkwater, and just look how well that has worked out.

Leroy Sane Frustrated With Man City Role as Bayern & Juventus Ready Bids

Given Manchester City have what feels like 40,000 star forwards, you can understand how one of those players could grow frustrated with a lack of first-team action. Unfortunately for the Citizens, it looks like that's exactly what has happened to Leroy Sane.

According to TEAMtalk, the German is less than impressed by his rapidly decreasing standing in Pep Guardiola's squad. He has started just seven of the last 18 games, featuring in cup ties against the likes of Newport County and Swansea City, and it seems he has had enough.

Those around Sane believe that, if the 23-year-old tries to force an exit, Juventus and Bayern Munich would be incredibly keen to sign him. He almost certainly would not come cheap, but that rarely seems to matter these days.