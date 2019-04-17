Bayern Munich Chief Wants to Sign Kylian Mbappe 'Immediately' But Admits Financial Restriction

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has claimed that he would sign Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain "immediately" if the club could afford the winger's transfer fee.

The 20-year-old only moved to the Parc des Princes on a permanent basis at the start of the season following one year on loan from former club AS Monaco, where he's scored 54 goals and claims 32 assists for the Ligue 1 champions.

Mbappé is widely seen as one of European football's biggest talents and his short career has already made a lasting impact on Bayern Munich's Hoeness, but the 67-year-old has questioned if any club on the planet would even be able to afford the France international.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"I would buy Mbappé immediately. The player is great. But we don't have the money necessary for that," Hoeness told Deutschen Presse-Agentur (via Goal).

"It's not about whether Mbappé is worth the money. The question is: can anyone afford to spend this money without getting into financial trouble?

"I read that the most expensive picture in the world cost almost €400m at an auction. Is a work of art worth it? Of course not! But if someone really wants to own it and pays so much for it, that's ultimately his decision."

Bayern Munich aren't a club famed for their willingness to spend big sums on players in the transfer market as they've only ever splashed more than €40m on a player twice in their history, while summer arrival Lucas Hernandez will become the third.

The Frenchman will become the club's record signing when he finally arrives at the end of the season, but Hoeness claims he has been surprised at fans' reaction to Bayern Munich's new approach in the transfer market.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"I was surprised that our €80m [for Hernandez] was criticised so much," he added. "Recently, it was still being said that with a cautious transfer policy, Bayern have no chance of breaking into the group of English and Spanish top clubs and Paris Saint-Germain.

"Now we deliver and people shout: ‘How can you spend €80m on a player?’ What would people have cried if we bought Kylian Mbappé?"